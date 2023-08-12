Solan: Japanese experts suggest proper drainage to curb highway erosion

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 11

In a bid to address the problem of reoccurring landslides at Chakki Mor on the Parwanoo-Solan section of National Highway (NH)-5, a team of Japanese experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today inspected the affected site.

Seepage of water cause for concern

The members stressed on the need to undertake counter measures like developing an effective drainage system to contain erosion on the highway.

Huge damage was caused to this section of the highway after recent rains where mounds of debris had fallen at various spots. A section of the highway had also caved in near Sanwara along the valley side after appearance of cracks on the land surface.

Led by Miyake Masaru, Chief Advisor, Operation and Maintenance of Mountainous Highways, the team inspected the nearly 240-m damaged site at Chakki Mor. Nishijima Takashi, expert on Disaster Management of Hill Road, was also present.

The duo took stock of the site where seepage of water was continuing from the exposed hill though measures like channeling the water through pipes had been undertaken. Masaru told The Tribune that, “Basic counter measures like removing the surface water by developing proper drainage on the slopes should be adopted. In Japanese expressway engineering, drainage is very important for such dangerous areas as seepage of water is a major issue.”

He said because of the budgetary constraint it is very difficult to undertake perfect counter measures though it is important for such dangerous areas which have a mix gradient. “Concrete retaining walls should be constructed on the slopes for the safety of the road on this highway,” he said.

A report would be submitted by the Japanese team to their seniors following which they will suggest counter engineering measures to be adopted to address the problem of reoccurring landslides.

Anand Dhaiya, Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), who was also present on the occasion said, “Since the Japanese have an expertise in working in the mountains, we will utilize their expertise to improve this highway.”

