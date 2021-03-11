Jaswan Pragpur gets Rs 190 crore projects

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 17

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced the opening of two SDM offices at Rakkar and Kotla Behar and a BDO office at Dadasiba in the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district.

He made the announcements while addressing a public meeting at Nakki Khad at Pragpur.

Thakur also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 39 developmental projects worth about Rs 190 crore at Jaswan Pragpur.

He announced the upgrade of the PHC, Pragpur, creation of additional posts of doctor at the Civil Hospital at Garli and starting of science classes in Government Senior Secondary School at Bathra and commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary School at Kuhna.

Earlier, he inaugurated the distribution system of the lift water supply scheme at Aloh Poonani upgraded at a cost of Rs 2.02 crore, a Rs 16.03 crore project for providing tap connections to households in Saluhi, Kaulapur, Shantla, Dodu and Kuhana gram panchayats under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the distribution system of the lift irrigation scheme at Chamukha upgraded at a cost of Rs 2.05 crore, besides other projects.

He also inaugurated the Rs 2.52 crore Shantla to Badwar via Sai road, Rs 8.48 crore Choli (Nalhua Da Kuh) to Bharili Jadid road, including a bridge, Rs 3.87 crore Kaloha-Shantla road, Rs 1.15 crore Dehi Pukhar to Glua via Jole road, Rs 7.05 crore Bharwain to Kaloha road, a Rs 5.43 crore bridge over the Sarda Dogri khud on the Kaloha Shantla road, Barnail to Pong Dam road and the Badhal to Dhiman Basti via Bohala road and a Rs 2.03 crore 33 KV HT line from Lohla-Malakan to 33 KV 1x3.15 MVA at Bharoli Jadid.

Industries Minister and local MLA Bikram Singh Thakur presented a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister on behalf of his department and another cheque for Rs 21 lakh on behalf of the GIC towards the CM Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, various social, political and cultural organisations honoured the Chief Minister on the occasion.

The Industries Minister thanked him for dedicating developmental projects worth about Rs 190 crore to his constituency.