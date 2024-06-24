Jaswan Pragpur hospital bed capacity will be upgraded to100, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inspected the under-construction Dadasiba Civil Hospital under Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district. He gave directions to the officers to complete the work of the project in time. The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, this hospital was being built with 50 beds and in the second phase its capacity would be increased to 100 beds.

Posts in medical colleges to be filled The CM said the government has decided to fill 200 posts of medical officers in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

22 posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled in various medical colleges of the state.

Eight posts of Emergency Medical Officer will be filled in Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda.

Five posts of Assistant Professor will be filled in Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Chamba.

The Dadasiba Civil Hospital falls on the border of Dehra Assembly constituency which is facing byelections. He said this was the main government health institution of Jaswan area and provided services to the people of this area, hence deficiencies in the hospital would be removed. About 50 per cent construction of the hospital had been completed and Rs 3.61 crore was required to complete the remaining construction work, which would be provided by the state government soon.

He further said specialist doctors of gynaecology, orthopaedics, surgery and anaesthesia as well as lab technicians would be deputed here. The state government would make the hospital an ideal health institution.

The Chief Minister said the construction work of the hospital had been going on at a slow pace for the last five years and there was a need to speed it up. The state government was giving special preference to providing better facilities in all the health institutions of the state and positive steps were being taken in this direction.

He said that in the recent Cabinet meeting, it was decided to fill 200 posts of medical officers in the Health and Family Welfare Department. Apart from this, 22 posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled in various medical colleges of the state.

The Chief Minister said the state government was also making efforts to improve emergency health services. Eight posts of Emergency Medical Officer will be filled in Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda. Five posts of Assistant Professor will be filled in Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Chamba, so that people can be provided facilities by making trauma centres functional in both these medical colleges. Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar and Congress spokesperson Surendra Mankotia were also present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu