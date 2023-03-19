Jathia Devi township project can help decongest Shimla

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 18

The decision of the state government to revive the Jathia Devi mini township project can help in easing congestion in Shimla city.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had in his Budget speech mentioned that a detailed project report (DPR) for Rs 1,373 crore had been sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for fund allocation.

The previous BJP government had abandoned the proposal for a satellite township at Jathia Devi located near the Jubbarhatti airport. The Virbhadra Singh government had mooted the project and about 400 bighas were acquired at Jathia Devi, about 17 km from here, for the purpose.

In fact, experts from Singapore had visited Jathia Devi and prepared a master plan for the mini township. The plan had a provision for residential and official complexes, besides other facilities such as bus stands, transport, education, parks and banks.

An agreement was also signed with a Singapore company for the township but the previous BJP government abandoned the project. In fact, the BJP government had decided to sell plots and flats to be built by the HP Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) at this site. Interestingly, the Shimla Draft Development Plan, too, had a proposal for four satellite townships of Ghandal, Naldehra, Fagu and Chamiyana in the suburbs of the state capital. However, the plan was put on hold due to court orders.

Shimla with a population of more than 2.50 lakh faces water shortage throughout the year, especially during peak summer months. Traffic congestion and an acute shortage of parking are other problems. Mini townships built in its suburbs can help decongest the capital city.

400 acres acquired for project