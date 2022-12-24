Jawali BJP workers protest denotification of institutions

Nurpur, December 23
BJP workers today protested against the Congress government for denotifying all institutions opened by the Jai Ram Thakur government after April 1 this year.
Led by local BJP leader and party candidate from Jawali Sanjay Guleria, a rally was taken out from Labh to the mini-secretariat. A memorandum demanding restrictions on such “anti-people” decisions and the revocation of denotification drive was submitted to the Governor through the Jawali SDM.
Talking to the media, Guleria alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government was denotifying all institutions opened during the BJP rule even without forming a Cabinet, thus indicating political vendetta. He added that the government was diverting the attention of the public from the 10 guarantees given by the Congress before the Assembly polls.
In the Jawali constituency, the previous BJP government had notified and opened a patwar circle at Solda and Jangal, 100 beds at the Civil Hospital, Block Development Office, Government ITI and Government Degree College, Kotla.
