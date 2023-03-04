Jawali gets library to help youth prepare for exams

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 3

A library has been set up at Makrahan under the Jawali nagar panchayat in Kangra district. The objective of setting up the library is to assist youth preparing for competitive examinations in this educationally backward area of lower Kangra district.

The project is the brainchild of Jawali SDM Mohinder Pratap Singh, who arranged 300 books for the library. The library equipped with requisite infrastructure has been opened in the hall of local Rajput Sabha Bhawan. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and former Jawali MLA Arjun Singh Thakur have released Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, for the library.

The Jawali SDM said the poor academic atmosphere and educational backwardness in the area motivated him to set up a library so that students or local youth, who wanted to appear in state and national-level competitive examinations, could benefit.

The library can accommodate 100 persons at a time. A nominal monthly fee of Rs 100 will be collected from those wanting to use this facility. The amount so collected will be spent on the maintenance of the library and routine expenses.

The administration has made an arrangement to run this library through the Jawali Education Society registered under the HP Societies Registration Act.

The local SDM will be its chairman. The SDM said he approached the owners of various academies outside the state. Those academies and some individuals had donated books for the library, he added.

The library will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm on all working days. It has CCTV cameras, air-conditioners and an inverter for electricity backup.