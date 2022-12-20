Jawali MLA sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker

PTI

Shimla, December 19

Jawali MLA Chander Kumar today took oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was present at the simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. Principal Secretary, General Administration, Bharat Khera conducted the proceedings.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu could not attend the ceremony as he had tested positive for Covid and is quarantined at the Himachal Sadan, New Delhi.

Chander, a six-time MLA, will function as the Chairman of the Vidhan Sabha till a new Speaker is elected. He had lost the 1977 Assembly election as an Independent candidate.

He is credited with setting up the National Fashion and Designing Institute in Kangra and getting Rs 124 crore sanctioned for Tanda medical college in Kangra, a press note issued here said.

He was also instrumental in bringing important Bills, including the Right to Food, Right to Health, Right to Employment, Right to Information and Right to Education, during the UPA-I government.