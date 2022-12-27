Jawali scholar to do research at European University

Nurpur, December 26
Shilauni Dadwal (24) of Niyangal village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra has been selected for doing research work in neuroscience at the University of Luxembourg in Europe.
Shilauni is pursuing PhD in neuroscience. She had completed her schooling in Jawali and an integrated BS-MS degree in basic science from Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Mohali. She did her project work from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advance Scientific Research, Bangalore.
