Jawan cremated with full military honours

Rampur (Shimla), March 2
The mortal remains of Army jawan Pawan Kumar were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village here on Thursday.
Pawan (22) of 55 RR (Grenadiers) was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Awantipora on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren, employees and villagers, lined up en route to the cremation ground with garlands and showered flowers to pay homage to the martyr.
Slogans of “Pawan amar rahe” rent the air as the pyre was lit at the soldier’s native Pithvi village in Rampur subdivision of Shimla.
Shishu Pal, Pawan’s father, said he was proud of his son for his supreme sacrifice. “If I had more sons, I would have sent them to join the Army,” he added.
