Jawan cremated with state honours

Dharamsala, January 4

Rohit of Lanj Khas Panchayat under the Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district, who died on China border yesterday after he slipped from the glacier, was cremated with state honours at Lanj Khas today. He was posted in Army’s artillery battalion in Arunachal Pradesh. A huge crowd gathered at the funeral and people bid last farewell to the gunner with slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Sister of Rohit, Rita Devi, lit the funeral pyre. Kangra ADC Rohit Jassal, Tehsildar Mohit Ratan, Panchayat head Rekha Devi and large numbers of people were present. Rohit died after slipping from a glacier during patrolling on the China border.

