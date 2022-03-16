JBT posts to be filled batchwise, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

The government will soon start batchwise recruitment on vacant JBT posts in educational institutions to provide ample employment opportunities to trained youths of the state. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said this while addressing a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh in the Vidhan Sabha area here today.

He said that the Education Department was probably the largest department with maximum number of employees and the government had made several announcements in the Budget for 2022-23 to facilitate every category of teachers. He added that it was announced in the Budget that the designations of B.Ed and TET qualified and eligible Shastri and language teachers would be changed to TGT (Sanskrit) and TGT (Hindi). Similarly, lecturers (school cadre) and lecturers (school new) would be designated as lecturers (school), he added.

Thakur said that it had also been announced in the Budget for the next financial year that a one-time option for promotion as headmaster would be given to lecturers who had been promoted from TGTs. He added that a provision of Rs 8,412 crore had been made for the education sector during 2022-23.

He said that all genuine demands of teachers would be considered sympathetically. He added that despite the pandemic the salaries of the employees were never delayed.

Mam Raj Pundir, Prant Mahamantri of the HP Shikshak Mahasangh (Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Mahasangh), presented the charter of demands to the Chief Minister. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur was present on the occasion.