JBT students protest against govt decision

Dharamsala, April 26
JBT students today protested against the state government’s decision to recruit BEd candidates against vacancies in primary schools.
They said they were specifically trained for teaching students of primary classes, whereas BEd teachers were trained for teaching middle and higher classes. JBT teachers could be employed for teaching only primary classes and not middle or higher classes. Their employment opportunities were, therefore, limited, they said.
There are about 20,000 unemployed JBT teachers in the state. When such a large number of JBT teachers were unemployed, the government should not give their posts to BEd qualified teachers, the protesting JBT students said.
The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation in case BEd teachers were recruited against the posts meant for them.
