JCB driver gets buried under debris in Rajgarh village

Solan, September 27
Driver of an earth excavation machine deployed to clear a road was buried under the debris at Plashla village in Giripul area of Rajgarh subdivision in Sirmaur district late Monday night.
Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner RK Gautam informed that some people had deployed an earth excavation machine to clear the debris, which had blocked the road. The mishap took place when debris from the hill above fell on the driver.
Though a search operation was initiated soon after the mishap to locate the driver but he was not found. A team of State Disaster Response Force has also been rushed to the site but the falling boulders were making it difficult to locate the buried driver.
The driver has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Kita village in Nohradhar tehsil.
As many as 120 roads have been closed for vehicular traffic in the district in the last 24 hours.
