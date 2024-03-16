JCB falls into Shimla gorge, two killed

PTI

Shimla, March 15

Two persons were killed when the JCB they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Bhunati area here, police said.

The accident took place on Friday near Dedoghati stone crusher, killing the driver Anil on the spot while another person, a Nepal national, was declared dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, they said.

