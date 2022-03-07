JCBs engaged in illegal mining seized

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 6

On getting information about the ongoing illegal mining in the Chakki rivulet, the team of Police Narcotic-cum-Mining Retention and Prevention Cell, Nurpur seized 2 JCB machines and 7 tippers from the Khanni and Naki area of the rivulet last night.

As per information, a villager, who woke up last night to protect his wheat fields from stray animals, spotted the machinery engaged in extracting raw material in the Chakki rivulet area and informed local police.

The police cell team led by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rushed to the spot to conduct the raid but on seeing police team the drivers and labourers engaged in the illegal mining activity fled towards the bordering Hariyal area in Punjab. The excavating and transport machinery was seized by the police.

It is suspected that the seized machinery was owned by the owners of some stone crushers set up in bordering Pathankot district in Punjab. The use of banned machinery in the Chakki under Kandwal (Nurpur) police chowki jurisdiction in the night hours has become a routine matter. The illegal mining has been playing havoc with the ecology besides leading to depletion of underground water resources in the area.

Surinder Sharma, DSP Nurpur said the police have registered an FIR under section 379 of the IPC and section 21 of the Mines and Mineral Act against unidentified accused. He said the seized machinery would be released in the court and police had started investigations to verify the names and addresses of the owners of the seized machinery.

Police received tip-off

A villager, who woke up at night to protect his wheat fields from stray animals, spotted the machinery engaged in extracting raw material in the Chakki rivulet area and informed local police.