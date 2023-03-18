JE posted in BDO office held on graft charge

Dharamsala, March 17
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Vinay Kumar, a junior engineer of Panchayati Raj Department, on corruption charges.
SP vigilance Balbir Thakur, said here yesterday that Vinay Kumar was posted in BDO office in Bhavarna area of Kangra district. Vijay Pathania, a resident of Palampur tehsil, said the accused junior engineer was seeking Rs 5,000 for releasing second instalment for the construction of a community centre in Charkhola village.
The community centre in the village was being built with a grant of Rs 9.90 lakh provided by the Kangra Deputy Commissioner and Rs 1.60 lakh collected by the people of the village, the complainant had told the vigilance department.
Following the information provided by the complainant, the vigilance laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused junior engineer, the SP vigilance Balbir Thakur said.
Notably, Vinay Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting bribe in 2019 as well, when he was posted in the office of the Baijnath BDO. A team of Vigilance Department had recovered a sum of Rs 78,000 from his possession at that time. He is still facing those charges and the matter is pending in the court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped