JE's body found

Dharamsala, August 26

The body of Rajesh Chaudhary, a Junior Engineer of the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department in Kangra district, was found today a few kilometres from the spot where he was swept away in the Baner river on August 24. The body was handed over to the bereaved family and was cremated at Rajesh’s native Icchi village near Kangra. Local MLA Pawan Kajal attended the cremation.

Rajesh had gone to maintain a IPH pump house in the Baner river near Daulatpur village of Kangra when he was swept away in flashfloods in the river, sources said.

