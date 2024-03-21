Nurpur: JICA project strengthens rural livelihoods, enhances forest ecosystems

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 20

The Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) project, launched in 72 ranges of 22 forest divisions in seven districts across the state for 10 years from 2018-19, has been strengthening rural livelihoods in lower Kangra hills under the Nurpur forest division.

Members of Jai Lakshmi SHG, Ladori, after getting training in stitching. Tribune photo

The project aims to manage and enhance forest ecosystems in forest areas by sustainable forest ecosystem management, biodiversity conservation and rural livelihoods. Nurpur is an inter-state border area and its rural population used to take benefits of natural livelihood based on forest resources.

Imparting skill training The self-help groups (SHGs) are being imparted skill training in different livelihood activities like pickle, pabad, seera, bari and pattals (leaf plates) making under this project

Apart from this, members of SHGs are being imparted free technical training in beekeeping, turmeric processing, mushroom cultivation, poultry, sheep, goat and dairy farming, tailoring and vermin composting

All SHGs have been provided Rs 1 lakh as revolving fund to start up their livelihood activity in their area

The state Forest Department, with the help of JICA project, is improving the forest ecosystem management and rural livelihoods in the area. As per official information, this ambitious project is being implemented through 30 Village Forest Development Societies (VFDSs) and 60 self-help groups (SHGs) in Nurpur forest division. The SHGs have been selected from the VFDs. The JICA project directly linked with strengthening of rural livelihoods is transforming the lives of women connected with SHGs in lower Kangra region.

Nurpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Sharma said the state Forest Department was also roping in Farmer Producer Company for procuring and selling livelihood products being prepared by these SHGs.

Inquiries reveal that JICA’s Jai Bhawani SHG, Ganhi Lagor gram panchayat in Nurpur, which had been constituted with zero balance in 2022, have over Rs 1.50 lakh as its corpus fund, including revolving fund released under JICA project. The SHG is running successfully by undertaking multiple income generation activities like soap, pickle and inter-loaning. Apart from generating income, this SHG is also maintaining cleanliness and providing medical treatment facilities in the panchayat area.

The SHGs in Ladori, Nagni and Jonta gram panchayats were also performing well after its members got skill-based training in cutting and tailoring. The women members of the SHG have opened a boutique in their villages and each member of the SHG is earning Rs 5,000 per month. DFO Shama said members of SHGs of Kotplahri, Fatehpur and Panjhara had been imparted skill training in multiple income generating activities like preparation of amchur powder, amla candies, different kinds of bags and now beneficiaries were earning handsome income.

#Japan #Kangra #Nurpur