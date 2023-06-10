Jispa to get ice hockey rink, sports complex

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 9

To promote adventure and winter sports activities in the Lahaul valley, the state government is planning to develop an ice hockey rink and a sports complex at Jispa in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar and Divisional Forest Officer Aniket Banve recently reviewed the availability of land for the proposed ice hockey rink and sports complex.

The DC said that the administration had selected a piece of forest land at Jispa, where a sports complex and an ice hockey rink would be developed. The case would be sent for clearance from the Forest Department.

He said, “The work is being done under a special action plan to promote adventure and winter sports in the district. A detailed project report is being prepared for the construction of an ice hockey rink and a sports complex. The rink will be used as an open air theatre in summer for organising festivals and fairs.”