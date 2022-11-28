J&K artists get training on HP miniature art

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 27

As part of his commitment of sharing the art of Himachal’s miniature painting in other areas, Chamba’s Padma Shri awardee Dr Vijay Sharma has imparted training to the promising artists of the Basohli region of J&K in a 10-day painting workshop concluded at Basohli adjacent to Chamba district.

The Basohli School of Art is the foremost style of Indian miniature painting.

Jagdish Raj Brahmi, chairman of NGO Vishwasthali, said 25 trainees had assembled in this art camp to paint the subjects like ‘Ragamala’ (musical modes of Indian music) and Sanskrit classic ‘Geeta Govindam’ by Jaidev.

All paintings prepared during this art workshop would be displayed in the Basohli Art Gallery, Brahmi said.