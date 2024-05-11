Job creation, steps to checking water scarcity priorities: Congress

Our Correspondent

Una, May 10

Congress candidate for the Kutlehar Assembly byelection Vivek Sharma today said that creating self-employment opportunities for the local youth, strengthening health infrastructure and working towards solving the problem of drinking water scarcity were his priorities. He filed his nomination papers at the office of the Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Bangana. Vivek’s wife, Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania and advocate Munish Sharma accompanied him.

Assets of Vivek Sharma (Cong) Age: 47 years

Education Qualification: BA

Movable (Self): Rs 18.42 lakh

Spouse: Rs 9.97 lakh

Immovable (Self): Rs 1.63 crore

Spouse: Rs 2.44 crore

Before Vivek filed his nomination, the Congress organised a public meeting at Samoor Kalan village. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who was on his way to Hamirpur to attend the nomination of Congress candidate for the Kangra Lok Sabha seat Satpal Raizada, stopped at Samoor Kalan village for a while and called upon party workers to fight the byelection unitedly and with zeal and enthusiasm.

Sharma, while addressing the public meeting, spelt out his development priorities for the Kutlehar segment. He said, “Kutlehar has high potential for tourism since the Gobind Sagar lake, surrounded by the mountains of the Solasinghi Dhar, provides a scenic view. The potential of adventure water sports activities in the lake have remained untapped.”

Besides, Sharma said that thick Kutlehar forests had many trekking paths leading to ancient temples and the remnants of the Ramgarh fort, which was constructed during the reign of Raja Sansar Chand. He added that paragliding sites had been officially registered in the Solasinghi Dhar range but this activity also needed to be popularised to attract tourists.

He said, “I will make efforts for creating self-employment opportunities for the local youth, sprucing up health infrastructure and solving the problem of drinking water scarcity.”

Sharma said that BJP candidate Davinder Bhutto had failed to raise the issues of people in the Vidhan Sabha and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had already clarified that whenever Bhutto met him at his office, he only discussed his personal agenda related to mining. He was reacting to former MLA Bhutto’s remarks that for 14 months, he had tried to approach the Chief Minister for getting development works sanctioned for Kutlehar but the latter did not oblige

Pathania said that in the 2022 elections, people had voted for the Congress candidate in Kutlehar and they would again ensure the Congress’ victory from the seat to complete the five-year term entrusted to the party.

