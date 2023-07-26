Job fair inaugurated at Nagrota Bagwan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 25

A job fair was inaugurated at Nagrota Bagwan today in the memory of former minister and senior Congress leader, late GS Bali.

RS Bali, son of GS Bali and chairman of the HPTDC, while talking to newsmen, said that this would be the biggest job fair in the state. It was part of the first day of the Bal Mela being organised to mark the birth anniversary of his late father, he added. Lt Gen MS Bains and RS Bali inaugurated the fair.

Bali said that the Bal Mela was being organised for the past 21 years on the occasion of the birthday of his father, who had always fought for the rights and betterment of the unemployed youth.

