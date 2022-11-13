Jobs, education weigh on mind of first-time voters

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, November 12

Great enthusiasm was seen among first-time voters, who made a beeline at polling booths to exercise their franchise and be a part of the democratic system. There are about 1.93 lakh first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years in the state.

“I am so excited to vote for the first time. It is a big responsibility to vote for the right candidate and government and contribute towards nation-building,” says a first-time voter.

“Unemployment and job opportunities are an issue for me and I would vote for the government which would ensure that youth get jobs as per their educational and professional qualifications,” says Ria Madan, a resident of New Shimla and first-time voter, who is preparing for CAT after completing her graduation. She added that lack of cleanliness bothers her.

There are very few institutions offering quality higher education in Shimla and private institutions are losing their credibility with scams like scholarship and fake degree scam. It is time to focus on quality and not quantity. “We need centres of excellence such as AIIMS, IITs and IIMs, and not private colleges and universities selling degrees,” said Shruti, a BA first year student.

“I am against freebies, the governments should concentrate on building better infrastructure like roads and hospitals, rather than alluring voters by announcing free things,” said another young lad.

“I felt good as I voted for the first time, I would vote for a leader who is capable of showing the right path to the youth, is accessible and can see problems at the ground-level and work for solutions,” said Shivek Gupta, who casted his vote at Longwood.