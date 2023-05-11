Joint efforts needed to end drug menace: Hamirpur DC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 10

Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa has said that serious collective efforts were required to eradicate the drug menace prevailing in society and save the youth from falling prey to peddlers.

Bairwa, while addressing a meeting of officials of various departments on Red Cross Day here on Monday, said that there were restrictions on the sale of intoxicants in a 100-m radius of schools and colleges, but many shops were selling cigarettes and trapping students for petty gains. He urged the law enforcement agencies to be extra vigilant to curb the menace.

Bairwa said that it was time to create an environment that could help in saving youth from drug abuse. “Besides educational institutions, the participation of youth clubs and women associations can be of great help in eradicating drug menace,” he added.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner flagged off a rally of school students to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.