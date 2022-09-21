Joint patrolling team to monitor inter-state border during Himachal poll

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, September 20

The district administration held a meeting with the senior officials of the districts of neighbouring states, which share a border with Chamba, at Dalhousie on Monday.

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) DC Rana, was attended by Pathankot DC Harveer Singh, Kathua DC Rahul Pandey, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) RC Katwal, Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav, Bhaderwah SP Mir Aftab and Pathankot DSP Rajendra Minhas.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held to control the various activities that may affect the elections and the steps to maintain peaceful and fear-free environment in the district.

The officials decided that a joint patrolling team will be constituted and check posts will be set up for ensuring vigilance and monitoring arrangements on the inter-state borders of the district.

The officers of excise and taxation department of Pathankot, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Kathua and Chamba districts, besides SDMs of Dalhousie, Salooni, Bharmour, Pangi and tehsildar (election) also attended the meeting.

Later, the DC Rana, who is also the District Election Officer, presided over a meeting with the district officials regarding disaster management during the Assembly election.

In this meeting, Indian Air Force Admin Commandant Ajay Nautiyal, Chamba Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, HP PWD Superintending Engineer Diwakar Pathania, and officials of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force had a detailed discussion on the action plan.

