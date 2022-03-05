Judicial officers transferred in Himachal

Shimla, March 4
In a minor reshuffle, the High Court today transferred six judicial officers of the District Judge cadre.
As per the notification issued in this regard, Arvind Malhotra, Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum- Industrial Tribunal, Kangra, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Kangra.
The services of JK Sharma, District and Sessions Judge, Hamirpur, have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for being posted as one of the Registrar in the High Court of HP.
Services of Yogesh Jaswal, District and Sessions Judge, Kangra at Dharamsala, have placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for being posted as one of the Registrars in the High Court, Shimla. Vikas Bhardwaj, Registrar (Judicial and Protocol), High Court, has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Hamirpur.
Ajay Mehta, Registrar (Judges Branch & Rules), High Court, has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Kinnaur, at Rampur Bushahr.
However, the services of Paras Doger, District and Sessions Judge, Kinnaur, have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for being posted as one of the Registrars in the High Court.
Hans Raj, Chairman, HP Waqf Tribunal, Kangra, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Labour Court cum- Industrial Tribunal, Kangra. As per the notification, he will also hold the additional charge of Chairman, HP Waqf Tribunal, Kangra, till further orders. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
he moves against the social media giants on Friday follow bl...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest