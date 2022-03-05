Judicial officers transferred in Himachal

Our Correspondent

Shimla, March 4

In a minor reshuffle, the High Court today transferred six judicial officers of the District Judge cadre.

As per the notification issued in this regard, Arvind Malhotra, Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum- Industrial Tribunal, Kangra, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Kangra.

The services of JK Sharma, District and Sessions Judge, Hamirpur, have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for being posted as one of the Registrar in the High Court of HP.

Services of Yogesh Jaswal, District and Sessions Judge, Kangra at Dharamsala, have placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for being posted as one of the Registrars in the High Court, Shimla. Vikas Bhardwaj, Registrar (Judicial and Protocol), High Court, has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Hamirpur.

Ajay Mehta, Registrar (Judges Branch & Rules), High Court, has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Kinnaur, at Rampur Bushahr.

However, the services of Paras Doger, District and Sessions Judge, Kinnaur, have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for being posted as one of the Registrars in the High Court.

Hans Raj, Chairman, HP Waqf Tribunal, Kangra, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Labour Court cum- Industrial Tribunal, Kangra. As per the notification, he will also hold the additional charge of Chairman, HP Waqf Tribunal, Kangra, till further orders. —