Justice Barowalia is state's new Lokayukta

Vijay Arora

Shimla, October 14

The Governor has approved the appointment of a sitting judge of the High Court, Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, as Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh.

As per the notification issued by the state government, Justice Barowalia will take oath of office after his resignation is accepted.

Justice Barowalia was due to retire from the post of Judge on March 15, 2023.

In December 2021, the HP Assembly passed an amendment to the HP Lokayukta Act, 2014, making a provision to appoint a High Court Judge as the Lokayukta. Prior to that, under the provision of the Act, only a retired Supreme Court Judge or Chief Justice of High Courts were eligible for the office of Lokayukta.

Justice Barowalia was born on March 15, 1961. He obtained an LLB degree from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. He practised as an advocate from November 1, 1984, in the High Court and other courts in Shimla. Thereafter, he was appointed Additional District and Sessions Judge on January 10, 2003. Thereafter, he was designated as District & Sessions Judge on October 26, 2005, and worked as District & Sessions Judge for Kinnaur, Una, Solan and Mandi. Before his elevation as Judge, he was posted as the Registrar General in the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Thereafter, he was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on April 12, 2016, and then took oath as Judge of the High Court on January 8, 2018.