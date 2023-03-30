Justice Chauhan HPSLSA Executive Chairman

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, March 29
The Governor has nominated the senior most Judge of the High Court Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan as Executive Chairman of the HP State Legal Service Authority (HPSLSA).
As per the notification, the Governor, in consultation with the Aching Chief Justice, has nominated Justice Chauhan as Executive Chairman of the HPSLSA with effect from the issuance of the notification.
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan belongs to Ruhru tehsil in Shimla district. He had obtained a Degree in Law from Punjab University, Chandigarh and enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in the year 1989.
He was elevated an Additional Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on February, 23, 2014 and thereafter appointed a permanent Judge of the High Court on November 30, 2014. Justice Chauhan is also heading the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court.
He is also a member of the Governing Council as well as Executive Council of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla. He remained president of the HP Judicial Academy. Justice Chauhan is also heading the Computer and e-Courts Committee of the High Court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...