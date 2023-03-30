Justice Chauhan HPSLSA Executive Chairman

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 29

The Governor has nominated the senior most Judge of the High Court Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan as Executive Chairman of the HP State Legal Service Authority (HPSLSA).

As per the notification, the Governor, in consultation with the Aching Chief Justice, has nominated Justice Chauhan as Executive Chairman of the HPSLSA with effect from the issuance of the notification.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan belongs to Ruhru tehsil in Shimla district. He had obtained a Degree in Law from Punjab University, Chandigarh and enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in the year 1989.

He was elevated an Additional Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on February, 23, 2014 and thereafter appointed a permanent Judge of the High Court on November 30, 2014. Justice Chauhan is also heading the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court.

He is also a member of the Governing Council as well as Executive Council of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla. He remained president of the HP Judicial Academy. Justice Chauhan is also heading the Computer and e-Courts Committee of the High Court.