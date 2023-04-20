Justice Goel Chairman of legal service panel

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 19

Justice Sabina, Acting Chief Justice of the HP High Court, has nominated Justice Ajay Mohan Goel as the Chairman of the HP High Court Legal Service Committee.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel was elevated as Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on April 12, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Governor has reconstituted the Board of Governors of the HP State Judicial Academy on the recommendation of the High Court. As per a notification issued in this regard, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur has been nominated as president of the academy. The Chief Justice will be its patron-in-chief.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur belongs to Ghumarwin tehsil in Bilaspur district. He was elevated as a Himachal High Court Judge on April 12, 2016.