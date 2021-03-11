Justice Sabina appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

PTI

New Delhi, May 23

Justice Sabina, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was on Monday appointed as its acting chief justice, the Law Ministry said.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said she would assume charge with effect from May 25 following the retirement of Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Mohammad Rafiq.

Justice Rafiq demits office on May 24. While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, high court judges retire on attaining the age of 62.