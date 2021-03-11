Justice Satyen Vaidya sworn in as Himachal HC Judge

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 5

Justice Satyen Vaidya was sworn in as Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here today. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a simple but an impressive ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chief Justice of HP High Court Justice Mohammad Rafiq, Judges of High Court, Lady Governor Angha Arlekar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Chairperson, Human Right Commission Justice PS Rana, GOC-in-C of ARTRAC Lt-Gen SS Mahal, Advocate General, Ashok Sharma were present.

Justice Satyen Vaidya was born in Mandi. He did his schooling from Lady Irwin School, Shimla, and Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Lalpani. After graduating from Government Degree College for Boys, Shimla, he obtained a degree of law from the HPU, Shimla.

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Himachal High Court and assumed office on June, 26, 2021.