Justice Tarlok Chauhan Acting CJ of High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 18

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been appointed Acting Chief Justice with effect from

April 20, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sabina.

A notification in this regard was issued today by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Justice Sabina was appointed the Acting Chief Justice in January.

Justice Chauhan was born at Rohru in Shimla district on January 9, 1964. He did his schooling from Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and graduated from DAV College, Chandigarh. He obtained a degree in law from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in 1989.

He was appointed an Additional Judge of the HC on February 23, 2014, and thereafter a regular Judge on November 30 the same year.

Being the chairperson of the juvenile justice committee of the HC, Justice Chauhan has done considerable work for the welfare of children living in juvenile homes. He is also the executive chairman of the HP State Legal Services Authority and is on the Board of the Governing Council of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla. While heading the computer and e-courts committee, the computerisation in the HC and subordinate courts has scaled new heights.

PU alumnus