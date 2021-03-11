Jyoti Prakash takes over as HPU VC

Dr Jyoti Prakash took over as the Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). Professor Prakash works in the mathematics and statistics department of the university and holds additional charge of the Dean of Colleges-cum-Director of College Development Council since June 2018. He has 105 published research papers.

Earth Day celebrated across state

The Earth Day was celebrated in several schools across the state with fervour. All students from Classes III to X of DAV Public School, Manali, participated in activities like collage making, posters, essay writing, painting and slogan writing. Principal RS Rana appealed to students to be eco-friendly so that our future generations could inherit a healthier and greener planet. Various competitions were organised on the premises of Dayanand Public school, Shimla, to make students aware of their responsibilities towards environmental protection. Students took part in painting, recitation, drawing and fancy dress competitions.