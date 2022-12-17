Kaarva’n Virasat 2022 kicks off at Gaiety theatre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 16

Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav, in association with the Ministry of Culture and Department of Language and Culture, is organising Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2022.

The event started at Gaiety Theatre here today. Renowned Indian artists who are flagbearers of Hindustani art and literature will participate and perform at the event. The entry is free for the audience.

On the opening day of the two-day event, cool winter weekend of Shimla became lively with the warmth of kathak, ghazal, Hindustani classical singing, qawwali, qissagoi, play, kavi sammelan and mushaira, etc.

“Hindustani art, culture and literature is internally evergreen. It offers something for everyone. The creations of Kabir, Amir Khusro, Ghalib and Mira Bai are as fresh and relevant as they were when they were written,” said Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, an Urdu Poet and founder Jashn-e-Adab Foundation.

“Shimla is well-known for its rich cultural heritage and we are delighted that great artists of our times are honouring us by being a part of Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat in Shimla,” he said.

Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2022 brings on one stage the various genres of Hindustani cultural heritage to showcase its impressive variety and vibrancy. To celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n is being organised across 10 states and UTs – Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Srinagar.

Actor Divya Dutta, during her session, said, “I used to write as a student and then wrote for The Tribune, which gave me a great connect with the readers.”

“My mother was my role model but more than anything she was my best friend. She invested more in my dreams than I could expect. This is what inspired me to think about writing the book ‘Me and Ma’,” added the actress.