Kabaddi gold medal winners honoured by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today honoured the members of both women’s and men’s kabaddi teams who won the gold medal at the Asian Games.

In a function organised by the Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi Association here today, the Chief Minister lauded the players for their performance and bringing laurels to the state and country. “The entire nation is proud of your performance and the Indian squad that won a record haul of 107 medals at the games,” the CM said. CM Sukhu said there is a need to change the existing sports policy to encourage and provide better facilities to the sportspersons. “Our government is planning to bring reforms in the sports policy and to strengthen the sports infrastructure in the state,” he said.

Captain of the women’s squad Ritu Negi and other members, including Nidhi Sharma, Pushpa Rana, Sushma Sharma, were among those honoured on the occasion. Vishal Bhardwaj, a member of the men’s team, was also honoured.

