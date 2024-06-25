Kalka-Shimla train service resumes today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 24

The Kalka-Shimla train service, which was suspended due to formation of cavities near the bridge No. 800 between Jutogh and Summer Hill railway stations, will resume from June 25.

The train service from Kalka to Shimla were suspended on June 22 due to the formation of cavities. During this period trains only plied till Taradevi, Kandaghat and Solan. The department concerned undertook the repair work on warfooting and a trial was conducted today.

The officials of Northern Railways, Ambala Division, said after the successful trial, the track was found fit for normal working between Summer Hill-Jutogh railway stations. All the trains between Kalka-Shimla and Shimla-Kalka would be restored from June 25, said the railway officials.

