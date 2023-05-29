Kalka-Simla Railway to get new indigenously built modern coaches

New Delhi, May 29

The 120-year-old Kalka-Simla Railway will get an image makeover for the first time since it was put into service with swanky new indigenously manufactured coaches, each with a mini pantry and bio-toilets.

The narrow-gauge rolling stock, developed by Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Punjab's Kaputhala, is the first such indigenously produced train coach, which is reminiscent of the red-coloured Swiss narrow-gauge carriages.

Currently, the Kalka-Simla Railway (KSR) -- also a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- uses coach designs that were made over hundred years back by Moghalpura Workshop, which is now a part of Pakistan Railway.

The Kalka-Simla narrow-gauge track is a 96.6 kilometres long working rail link with a 0.762-metre gauge. The line was opened in November 1903, just about 12 years after the Delhi railway line was linked to Kalka in 1891.

Officials said that when the RCF was given the responsibility to design and manufacture the rolling stock of the KSR, they were faced with two major problems. Firstly, there was no digital data for modelling of narrow-gauge tracks for the development and verification of design. Secondly, there is no availability of design assumptions, limitations and procedures for verification and validation of the design as the original workshop is now in Pakistan.

Initially, 3D models were created using old blueprints and sketches available at the Kalka workshop, they said. These models were then used as the baseline for the development of new designs of bogies, a new shell superstructure and furnishing designs, they added.

The Railway Board granted the final approval of the proposed design in February 2022. The coaches were categorised as -- first class AC chair car, AC chair car, non-AC chair car and power, luggage and guard car.

The RCF, then, manufactured two prototype shells in September 2022, which were tested by Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) in October 2022 for static stress analysis, officials said. The analysis determines performance of the coaches under normal conditions and overload conditions.

In December 2022, two semi-furnished shells (AC chair car and power, luggage and guard car) were transported by road to Kalka. The bogies manufactured by the Kalka Workshop were then fitted with the shells and were coupled with existing coaches of older design. They were tested multiple times on the section between Kalka and Simla in trial runs, officials said.

During these runs, the coaches were also tested at speeds higher than the present sectional speed to determine the stability and ride quality.

After successful testing, the RCF developed the interiors as per the new design. The coaches would now be transported to Kalka for extensive oscillation trials and based on the outcome, they would be put into commercial service.

The interior of the coaches include noise and vibration proofing, anti-UV-coated window glasses , bio-toilets, power windows in upper classes, darkening vista glass in upper classes, slide windows in second class, powered doors, heating/cooling package AC, linear concealed fans, linear LED lights.

It will also have modular seating with aircraft-like rail mounted seats with flip backs, restaurant seating with luxury seats for executive, a mini pantry and luggage bins and a vestibule.

RCF has set a target to manufacture around 30 such coaches to be used on KSR, officials said.

#Kalka