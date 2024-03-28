Kalpa SDM raises issue of polling in sensitive locations

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, March 27

Assistant Election Officer and Kalpa SDM Dr Shashank Gupta today held a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner’s office regarding the departure of polling parties in the Lok Sabha elections, and disaster management during the time of voting.

He said during the voting process in the district, adequate machinery and labour would be deployed at sensitive locations like Nigulsari, Nathpa, Rali, Pangi Nala, Maling, Sangla-Chitkul road, Naco, Leo, Chu Ling, Hango, Chango, Shalkhar and Sumra, so that any landslide situation can be dealt with. He called for better coordination among the Public Works Department, GRAEF, Power Projects and the National Highway Authority so that any emergency situation can be dealt with during the voting process.

Dr Shashank Gupta asked the District Disaster Management Authority to keep Quick response team (QRT) ready so that any situation can be dealt with immediate effect.

He instructed the Chief Medical Officer to deploy health teams on May 30 and June 1, as well as instructed the Himachal Road Transport Corporation to keep buses in reserve. The Electricity Department was also instructed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the voting process.

Election tehsildar GS Rana, Superintendent Election G.R. Saxena, Narendra Kayasth of District Disaster Management Authority, officers and employees were present on the occasion.

