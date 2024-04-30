Kamakshi, Chhaya secure record 98.8% marks in science stream

Tribune reporters

Palampur/Mandi, April 29

Kamakshi Sharma, a student of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath, and Chhaya Chauhan of Mandi district have jointly secured the top rank in the science stream of Class XII examinations of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, the result of which was declared today.

Both of them have secured record 98.80 per cent marks in science stream by obtaining 494 marks out of total 500 marks.

Kamakshi, a “Lord Shiva” follower, belongs to a middle class family. Her mother is an anganwadi worker while her father is a bookseller at Chadhiar, 30 km from here.

While talking to The Tribune outside a Shiva temple in Baijnath today, Kamakshi said the credit for her success and securing top rank in Himachal Pradesh goes to her parents and teachers.

She said because of her hard work and regular studies for eight to 10 hours daily, she has been able to secure the score of 98.80 per cent marks. In reply to a question, she said she wanted to opt for a field for research in agriculture and genetics.

Chhaya hails from Seri village under Balichowki tehsil in Mandi district. She completed her secondary education from Snower Valley Public School, Bajaura, in Kullu district.

She said she was very happy for her achievemen. She said, “I want to do BTech.” She gave credit of her success to her parents, teachers and all others who helped her in achieving this target.

Chhaya said in the matriculation examinations, she had secured the ninth position in the state.

In her message to the students, she said there is no need to take unnecessary stress. “Students should always choose the subjects of their choice and do study in a focused manner, which will help them to achieve their goals. They should follow the instructions of their teachers sincerely, which play crucial role in achieving the goal,” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Palampur