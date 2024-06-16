Kamal Gautam is new Bilaspur MC president

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 15

Kamal Gautam was elected president of the Bilaspur Municipal Committee in the elections held here today. Sub Divisional Magistrate of Bilaspur Abhishek Kumar Garg conducted the election process.

The election was necessitated after former MC president Kamlender Kashyap quit the post sensing no-confidence motion against him. Kashyap lost councillors’ support after he joined the Congress, leaving the BJP.

Congratulating Gautam on his election as MC president, Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal said the BJP had deep roots in the area and the election of BJP-supported candidate as MC president had proved that again.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, party’s state general secretary Trilok Kapoor and local BJP leaders have also congratulated Gautam.

