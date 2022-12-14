Kanchana Devi of NHPC Banikhet bags four medals

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 13

Kanchana Devi of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited, Banikhet region, bagged four medals in the 12th Inter-CPSU (Central Public Sector Undertaking) Athletics tournament that concluded recently at Haryana State Sports Complex, Faridabad.

She won a gold medal in 800-metre race, silver medals in 400-metre race and long jump and a bronze medal in 4X100 relay race for women.

NHPC Executive Director RK Agrawal appreciated her efforts in bringing laurels to the corporation and the regional office at an event at Banikhet on Monday.

Kanchana had also won two silver medals and a bronze medal in the Inter-CPSU Athletics tournament last year. She is working as a Grade-I scientific assistant at the NHPC’s Banikhet office.

The 12th edition of the tournament was hosted by the NHPC under the aegis of the Power Sports Control Board (PSCB). NHPC Director (Finance) RP Goyal was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. A total of seven teams from various Power CPSUs — Union Ministry of Power, CEA, BBMB, DVC, NHPC, Power Grid Corporation of India and REC — participated in the two-day tournament.

#dalhousie #faridabad