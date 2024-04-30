Kandaghat-Shimla highway to remain closed for half-an-hour today

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 30

The Kandaghat-Shimla highway will remain closed for half-an-hour from 11.30 pm to 12 am today near the newly constructed tunnel as a foot overbridge is being laid.

DSP (Traffic) Bhisham Thakur said that only emergency vehicles like fire tenders and ambulances would be allowed to cross.

Notably, four-laning of the Solan-Kaithlighat section of the highway was in an advanced stage of completion and a tunnel was being constructed. Also, a foot overbridge was long demanded by people to facilitate pedestrians.

