Kandaghat-Shimla highway to remain closed for half-an-hour today

Solan, April 30
The Kandaghat-Shimla highway will remain closed for half-an-hour from 11.30 pm to 12 am today near the newly constructed tunnel as a foot overbridge is being laid.
DSP (Traffic) Bhisham Thakur said that only emergency vehicles like fire tenders and ambulances would be allowed to cross.
Notably, four-laning of the Solan-Kaithlighat section of the highway was in an advanced stage of completion and a tunnel was being constructed. Also, a foot overbridge was long demanded by people to facilitate pedestrians.
