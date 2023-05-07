Kandwal chowki upgraded, 20 police officials on vigil

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 6

The police chowki on the gateway to Kangra district at Kandwal in Nurpur has been upgraded keeping in view the sensitivity of the inter-state border and to curb drug trafficking, illegal mining and other crimes.

SP Ashok Rattan. while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the new police chowki at Kandwal, said, “It will function as a chowki-cum-police check post. All efforts will be made to ensure safety and security in border areas.”

The SP said that to strengthen the check post, 20 police personnel had been deployed there to keep a vigil on suspicious activities in the area. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to eliminate crime.

He said that the district police would try their best in creating a friendly atmosphere in the area. He added that police personnel, who commit mistakes, would not be spared.

He appealed to gram panchayat representatives present at the inaugural ceremony to sensitise people about the need to follow traffic rules while driving as many lives were lost in road mishaps. The old one-room police chowki at Kandwal was shifted to a rented building due to the ongoing Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project.