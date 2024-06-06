 Kangana becomes 4th HP woman to be elected to Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Kangana becomes 4th HP woman to be elected to Lok Sabha

Kangana becomes 4th HP woman to be elected to Lok Sabha

Kangana becomes 4th HP woman to be elected to Lok Sabha

Kangana Ranaut



PTI

Shimla, June 5

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has become only the fourth woman ever to be elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, and the first woman, who is not from an erstwhile royal family.

BJP’s Kangana defeated her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh, a scion of Rampur princely state and incumbent Public Works Department Minister, by a margin of 74,755 votes from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, the first Health Minister of the country who hailed from the erstwhile royal family of Kapurthala, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency in 1952. Chandresh Kumari from the erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur, who was married in Himachal, won the Kangra seat in 1984.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Rampur, had won the Mandi seat in the 2004, 2013 and 2021 elections. Kangana is only the third woman to be elected from the Mandi seat.

The members of the erstwhile princely states have won from Mandi 13 out of 19 times but this time, people voted for Kangana. The women voter turnout exceeded the men voters in three out of the four parliamentary constituencies of Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur, according to the Election Department.

The BJP won all four Lok Sabha seats, including Shimla, in the state. The total number of electorates in the state is 57,11, 969 including 29,13,075 males, 27,98,859 females and 35 third gender voters. The election was held simultaneously on June 1 and results were declared on June 4.

Three women candidates contested the LS elections this term. Besides Kangana of the BJP, Independent candidate Rakhee Gupta from the Mandi seat and Rekha Chaudhary of the BSP from the Kangra seat contested the elections.

Women were the focus of the campaigns of both parties. While the Congress promised Rs 8,500 per month, the BJP asked about the status of Rs 1,500 per month assistance promised to women in the state by the Congress.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Bollywood #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

3
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

4
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

5
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

6
Punjab

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

7
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

8
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

9
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut only fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to Lok Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Dust storm in Punjab, Chandigarh; trees uprooted, no power for past hours in Ludhiana, Mohali

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after INDIA meet


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Amritsar: Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Court rejects bail to Kejri, extends custody till June 19

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

AAP: Committed to support INDIA bloc

Take decision on AAP office space allotment in 6 weeks, High Court asks Centre

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road