‘Kangana has no vision for Mandi’

Kullu, May 19

Mandi parliamentary constituency Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh hitting out at BJP’s candidate Kangana Ranaut’s statement of his family being a dynast said that his father former CM Virbhadra Singh remained six-time Chief Minister because he remained in the hearts of the people.

Addressing a gathering at Sainj of Banjar Assembly constituency today, he said that the masses had elected his mother Pratibha Singh thrice from the Mandi seat and they had not got it on a platter. He said that Kangana was insulting the public mandate and hurting the sentiments of the masses by such statements. He said, “She has not even once uttered one word on her vision for Mandi constituency.” The PWD minister assured to prominently raise the voice of the horticulturists and agriculturists of the state for increasing the import duty on imported apples. He said that building a cold store for fruit growers in Kullu and building an apple and other fruit juice plant is also his priority.

