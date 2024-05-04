Kangana lacks understanding of people’s issues, says Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 3

BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut lacks the understanding of people’s issues and it is the opposition party that is scripting her narratives, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing an election meeting at Killar in the Pangi valley of Chamba today.

He said, “It seems Kangana is performing in a film scripted by the BJP and directed by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.” He called Jai Ram a failed director while stating that his upcoming film would flop miserably and prompt Kangana to return to Mumbai after June 4.

Sukhu criticised Kangana for not providing assistance to the disaster-affected families, comparing her to actor Aamir Khan, who had donated Rs 25 lakh to the disaster relief fund. He claimed that the Congress would win all four Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly byelections in the state.

Sukhu said that some leaders had betrayed the Congress by defecting to the BJP. He added that these leaders switched loyalty for financial gain and their actions had burdened the electorate unnecessarily. He alleged that the BJP may seek to regain power through money power but the people of the state would respond with the strength of their votes to defeat the turncoats.

Sukhu said that the government had fulfilled five of the 10 electoral promises, including the restoration of the old pension scheme, providing Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women, establishing a Rs 680 crore start-up fund for youth, and the introduction of English-medium education in all government schools from grade first. The government had also provided a minimum support price for milk procurement, he added.

The Chief Minister assured people that he would pay special attention to development projects in tribal areas. He mentioned initiatives for solar energy utilisation in Pangi, including establishing battery energy storage systems to ensure electricity supply during the winter. He spoke about ongoing solar energy projects in Kharayar, Dharwar and Hilour and assured people of strengthening the road infrastructure and completing pending projects in Pangi. He added that he would return to Pangi soon to make major announcements for the region.

Congress’ Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh assured the people of Pangi of resolving their issues and prioritising the installation of solar projects in the region to generate up to 8 MW of electricity. He said that if elected MP, he would the raise in the Lok Sabha the issue of the need to carve out a separate Assembly constituency of Pangi.

He said that he would urge the Central Government to expedite the work on NHPC and SJVN projects in Pangi to benefit local people. He added that during his tenure as the Public Works Department Minister he got roads constructed in the state and procured 200 JCB machines to be deployed in all districts for disaster related and road construction works.

