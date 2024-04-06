Kangana needs to improve her political knowledge: Kimta

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

The Congress today hit back at Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, for allegedly calling the PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh “an outsider in the Mandi parliamentary constituency”. “Kangana is a good actress, but politics is an entirely different ball game where one has to spend a lot of time with the people of their constituency. At the moment, Kangana doesn’t even know which and how many assembly constituencies are form Mandi. She termed Vikramaditya Singh an outsider in Mandi, without realising that Rampur is a part of the Mandi parliamentary segment. The BJP should improve her political knowledge,” said Rajneesh Kimta, the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, here today.

Alien to politics Kangana is a good actress, but politics is an entirely different ball game where one has to spend a lot of time with the people of their constituency. Rajneesh Kimta, general secretary , Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee

Kimta further claimed that there was a lot of resentment among the BJP cadres and leaders in the Mandi parliamentary constituency over Kangana getting the ticket.

“I would like to know from the BJP leaders whether they recommended Kangana’s name or was she thrust upon them by their Central leadership?” he asked, asserting that the Congress was well placed in the Mandi parliamentary seat.

Kimta also attacked Suresh Kashyap, the BJP candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency. “The last term of Suresh Kashyap was totally forgettable. He was nowhere to be seen during the Covid-19 pandemic and was again missing from the scene when the state was grappling with natural disasters last year. Also, he didn’t give a single penny to around 300 panchayats from his MP fund,” claimed Kimta.

He further said the BJP tried to destabilise the democratically elected government and the people will give it a befitting reply in the elections. “The Congress will emerge victorious on both parliamentary and assembly seats,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.