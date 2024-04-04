Kangana playing with people’s emotions for votes: Congress

Shimla, April 3
State Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel today alleged that Kangna Ranuat, BJP candidate for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, was playing with the emotions of people in her election rallies to get votes. “If she really had affection for the people of Mandi, she would have helped them at the time of the rain disaster last year when they really needed help. For getting votes, she is happily sweeping floor now but people know everything,” he added.
Zainab asked Kangna not to give unsolicited advice to Congress leaders. “She should make only those comments that are in sync with her political stature. She should put forth her vision for the development of the constituency,” she added.
She said that incumbent MP Pratibha Singh had given thrust to developmental in the Mandi constituency through her MPLAD funds and she had been in touch with people during the rain disaster.
Zainab said soon Pratibha would get ticket to fight the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency and the entire Congress would support her.
