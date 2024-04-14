Kangana Ranaut adorns traditional outfits to strike a chord

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 13

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat and actress Kangana Ranaut received full support from party leaders, office-bearers and workers during her first visit to Kullu after the party allotted her the ticket on March 24.

Kangana can be seen adorning varied Himachali caps and local Kullvi ‘Pattu’ and striking an emotional chord with people through her speeches. In her electoral debut, Kangana is also getting support from a large number of people. Being a Bollywood star, she is the crowd drawer. She is being promoted as ‘Himachal ki Beti’ and ‘Manali ki Beti’ by the leaders. The top brass of the BJP in the state are actively campaigning for her.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has been making all out efforts and campaigning for her as it was his home turf and the BJP has nine of the 10 MLAs from the district.

Former MP and veteran BJP leader Maheshwar Singh had also decided to support Kangana after initial displeasure on his claim for ticket being ignored. A few other disgruntled leaders and members had also inclined towards supporting Kangana. The Congress leaders were calling her a parachute leader. Some dissidents and rebels of BJP were also displeased at being ignored. Some extremely derogatory comments and her bold pictures and videos were also being circulated in social media.

