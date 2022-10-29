 Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance' : The Tribune India

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

‘Will consider myself fortunate to serve people from home state of Himachal’, said the Bollywood actress

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at exhibition of gifts and souvenirs presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Modern Art Gallery, in New Delhi. Tribune File



Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 29

“I am open to public service if given a chance and would consider myself fortunate to serve the people of my home state Himachal,” said actress Kangana Ranaut here today.

“India has witnessed a change after 2014 with Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister of the country and a feeling of nationalism and sense of pride prevails among every Indian today and every citizen feels connected with the PM as he talks about the issues of commoners,” she said.

Kangana said though she comes from a political family linked to Congress, they have now sided with the BJP after seeing the functioning of Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Replying to a question, Kangana said if people of Himachal (specifically Mandi) and the BJP would want her to contest Lok Sabha elections from Mandi parliamentary seat in 2024, she will be willing but there are better people who should come forward in politics.

Talking about the political scenario, she said Rahul Gandhi is no match for Narendra Modi and freebies offered by AAP would not help in Himachal as people are full of integrity.

Sharing her vision about Himachal, she said that education and health are the top priorities and advocated for world-class education in state on the pattern of gurukuls. “Girls in the state need more opportunities and there should be more seats in national colleges and universities for Himachal students,” she said.

Kangana said that sustainable development by keeping nature intact is the key to go forward in the hilly state and increased winter sports activities like skiing can promote tourism in the state.

Referring to Bollywood, Ranaut opined that though the star culture has faded, nepotism would remain in the film industry. “But good thing is that people appreciate good work and good actors,” she said.

 

 

